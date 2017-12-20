WATCH: Christmas tree goes up in flames, engulfs furniture in minutes

(WFLA) — Christmas celebrations are a fun family tradition, but can be dangerous if you’re not careful.

Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious, or even deadly.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments respond to an annual average of 200 home fires that start with Christmas trees.

These fires often start because the tree is not lighted properly, watered enough, or is placed in a dangerous location.

Tampa Bay fire departments joined forces to demonstrate Christmas tree safety.

Two fires were set as part of the demonstration and the room that had a sprinkler system only burned for a little more than two minutes before the fire was put out.

As for the room that didn’t have sprinklers, the Christmas tree caused the fire to burn a lot longer and destroy most of the things in the room.

The video showed how a working sprinkler system can help protect your home if a fire breaks out.

Another thing to remember, when it comes to live Christmas trees make sure you keep the tree watered because the dryer the tree is, the faster it will burn. Two other must haves are a working fire extinguisher and a smoke detector.

Firefighters say deep fryers can be dangerous, too. Putting a frozen turkey in the deep fryer is a bad idea and is almost certain to cause a fire. Some people think they can cook the bird faster by turning up the heat on the fryer. Doing this almost guarantees a massive fire.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-