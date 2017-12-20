VIDEO: Golf cart porch pirates accused of stealing holiday packages in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a theft where two ladies are accused of using a golf cart to get around while stealing packages.

Neighbors in The Estuary subdivision of Riverview say the two were captured on home surveillance video Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators say at that time, the two were circling the 11600 block of Palmetto Pine Street when the younger passenger got out and ran to someone’s front porch, stole the items, and placed them in the back of the golf cart.

Neighbors say the two stole at least three packages.

Investigators say the females left the neighborhood through the north entrance in a dark blue golf cart with a white-colored roof.

The driver is described as an older white woman with long dark hair and medium-complexion skin tone.

She was wearing an unknown colored T-shirt, according to investigators.

Investigators say the passenger was a younger white female with long brown hair, tied in a pony-tail. She had pale skin and was wearing a black T-shirt, blue pants and white shoes.

Officials say there are more than 10,000 registered golf carts in that part of Hillsborough County, which could make the investigation more difficult.

Anyone with information should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

