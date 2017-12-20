Venus Williams, other driver cleared in fatal crash

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Florida police said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that Williams was in a car crash earlier this month. He said the June 9th crash was under investigation, but declined to give further details. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say no charges will be filed against tennis star Venus Williams or the other driver for their crash last June that killed a man.

A Palm Beach Gardens police report released Wednesday cleared Williams and Linda Barson in the June 9 accident that fatally injured Barson’s 78-year-old husband, Jerome.

Investigators say video shows Williams had a green light when she entered a busy intersection but a car turned left in front of her, forcing her to stop. Williams then tried to get fully across but the Barsons’ light turned green and their car slammed into Williams’ SUV.

Jerome Barson died 13 days later. His estate is suing Williams. The family’s attorney, Michael Steinger, said police are wrong and the suit will be pursued. Williams’ attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

