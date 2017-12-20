Tires on 20 vehicles slashed at Bradenton apartment complex

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are asking for help finding the culprits who slashed tires on 20 vehicles at a Bradenton apartment complex.

Detectives say the tires were slashed at the Parkcrest Apartments between 11 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 19.

Vehicles that were parked near building 5545 had their tires slashed.

The apartment complex is located at 5545 1st Ave. in Bradenton.

If you have information that can help detectives contact Crimestoppers or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

