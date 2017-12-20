Texas baby still missing after mom found stabbed to death

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) — Houston police suspect the individual who abducted a 6-week-old girl after her mother was fatally stabbed likely knew the child’s family.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday one theory of investigators is the possibility Shamali Flores may have been abducted by a woman who might present the child as her own.

Authorities began looking for the baby after her mother’s body was discovered around midday Tuesday in her Houston apartment.

Police initially said they believed the baby was with her father, Marcos Mariano Palacios. But he was found late Tuesday and Shamali wasn’t with him.

Police identified the mother as 33-year-old Carolina Flores. KPRC reports Flores has two other children, ages 7 and 17, and was also taking care of a teenage niece and nephew.

Flores’ cousin, Jenny Lopez said she doesn’t know Palacios and that her cousin never spoke of the child’s father.

Authorities say Palacios is not considered a suspect or person of interest in the woman’s death. Originally, authorities released the child’s father’s name as Thomas Bernardez, but that was determined to be an alias.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.