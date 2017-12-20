Metropolitan Ministries, Feeding Tampa Bay and Kindness Day help with holiday donations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Metropolitan Ministries, Feeding Tampa Bay and various other donors came together this holiday season to make Christmas a reality for those in need.

Now through Christmas Eve, those families will stop by Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent and get gifts for their kids and a Christmas meal.

“We are living on little things. Like right now, over the last few days, we have been living on Ramen noodles,” said Jessica Torres, a food recipient.

Jessica Torres has a 4-year-old girl and a 10-month-old baby boy. Since Hurricane Irma came through, life has been hard.

“I have never been this low. We were without electricity for almost three weeks so imagine having a 10-month-old, no electricity, hot, the roof was leaking a little bit. Our cars were destroyed,” said Torres.

Some days it’s hard to put her best foot forward, but her kids are her motivation.

“He’s the one that keeps me going along with his sister, say ‘I always keep mommy smiling,'” said Torres.

And helping her smile now is the service from Metropolitan Ministries and their partners.

“I didn’t know how I was going to give them a meal for Christmas time. So I am actually happy that I can come here and get them something to eat so we can sit around the table as a family on Christmas,” said Torres.

Torres is just one example of the people who need help this holiday season. Thousands more need help year round.

“There are 700,000 people who are in need of food assistance, so the food from Kindness Day really allows us to make sure our agency partners like Metropolitan Ministries have food,” said Jayci Peters of Feeding Tampa Bay.

A lot of food is going out but a lot of gratitude is pouring in.

“Now we can actually have a dinner as a family and it’s his first Christmas and I want it to be special and they made it possible,” said Torres.

If you still need help this holiday season, it’s not too late. For more information, visit the Metropolitan Ministries website.