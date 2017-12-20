Study: Bigger wine glasses may lead to more drinking

(WFLA) — A new study found a link between today’s bigger wine glasses and an increase in wine drinking.

The study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) validates the idea that larger wine glasses might cause drinkers to indulge more.

Research showed serving wine in larger-than-standard glasses led to a 10 percent increase in sales at a local pub.

Study participants were also more likely to pour more than a serving’s worth into larger glasses than smaller ones.

Because wine glasses come in such a wide variety of shapes and sizes, it can be almost impossible to judge when to stop pouring. In the U.S., wine glasses are made to hold a range from around 6 ounces to more than 33 ounces of liquid.

But why would a larger glass cause you to consume more? Well, larger glasses hold more obviously.

According to the study, this can lead people to think they’re only having one serving’s worth of alcohol when they’re actually having three.

“We know from research on food that larger tableware leads to larger servings,” Ph.D. behavioral scientist and study author Theresa Marteau said. “Which in turn leads to people eating more, often without awareness.”

Marteau said it may also be more pleasurable to drink from a larger goblet because it allows more of the aromas to be released.

Moderate drinking has been said to reduced risk of heart attack, stroke and death from cardiac-related problems by multiple experts.

