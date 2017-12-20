Second medical marijuana dispensary opens in St. Pete

The center's opening comes on the heels of Safety Harbor city leaders voting to ban dispensaries within the city limits

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete’s newest medical marijuana dispensary is now open for business.

Knox Medical Facility, which operates other dispensaries in Tallahassee, Gainesville, Orlando, Jacksonville and Lake Worth, opened its sixth location at 601 34th Street North Wednesday afternoon.

Jose Hidalgo, the company’s founder and CEO is proud of the way Knox does business, comparing it to Apple for medicinal marijuana.

“We want them to come and see something that they are surprised,” said Hidalgo. “They never expected to come and see this place looking like this. and to feel comfortable. to know that we look after their care and we want to make sure that they receive the absolute best medicine that there is possible.”

The neighborhood has been plagued with arrests for prostitution, drugs and other crime in the past, but people who live in the area are willing to give this business a shot. Deb Collins has lived in the area for more than three decades. She believes if the company does what it promises, there should be no problems. “I’m just hoping it will be a legal, legal thing,” said Collins. “I’m hoping the people that need it get it.”

Yate Weeks lives across the street with her young nephews. She has no problem with the business location, but wonders what questions the children will ask. “Just, they’re going to be questioning what is it and why are there so many cars here,” said Weeks. “But nothing major.”

This is the second dispensary in St. Petersburg to open this year. The first, Trulieve, opened on 4th Street North over the summer. Officers report one minor drug arrest on the premises, but say it was not related to the business. They plan to monitor the situation around the new dispensary to make sure there are no issues there.

Not every Bay area community is as marijuana-friendly as St. Petersburg. On Tuesday, Safety Harbor City Leaders voted to ban dispensaries within the city limits.

