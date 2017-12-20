Tampa Bay Rays trade Longoria to San Francisco Giants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded Evan Longoria to the San Francisco Giants.

After days of rumors about the potential trade, the Rays officially announced the deal on Wednesday. The trade will bring four players to Tampa Bay: outfielder Denard Span, infielder Christian Arroyo, minor league pitcher Matt Crook and minor league pitcher Stephen Woods Jr.

Longoria leaves the club as the longest-tenured player in franchise history. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays as the third overall pick in 2006 and played two years in the minors before making his MLB debut in 2008.

The 32-year-old third baseman leads the club all-time with 1,435 games played, 261 home runs, 892 runs batted in, 338 doubles, 618 extra-base hits, 780 runs scored, 569 walks and 2,630 total bases.

Longoria earned his third Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2017, becoming the first player in Rays franchise history to win three times.

“Evan is our greatest Ray. For a decade, he’s been at the center of all of our successes, and it’s a very emotional parting for us all,” Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “I speak for the entire organization in wishing Evan and his wonderful family our absolute best.”

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier posted on Twitter Wednesday thanking Longoria:

Thank you @Evan3Longoria for showin me the ropes the past 4 years…dude is ready to play EVERYDAY and that is very hard to do especially at an elite level #RESPECT — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) December 20, 2017

Several local leaders also posted messages to Longoria on Twitter:

Disappointed to learn that @Evan3Longoria has been traded. St. Pete will miss him. We thank him for all he's done for our community and wish him much success in San Fran. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) December 20, 2017

Best of luck with the @SFGiants, @Evan3Longoria! Thanks for all you did for the Tampa Bay area but especially for visiting @manalibraries on Reading with the Rays days! pic.twitter.com/o494iA82t1 — Manatee County Gvt (@ManateeGov) December 20, 2017