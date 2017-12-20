Manhunt ends with arrest of suspect who shot woman outside Winter Haven gas station

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The manhunt for an armed and dangerous teenager has come to an end.
-
RELATED: Sheriff Grady Judd calls for gunman to ‘give yourself up’
-
RELATED: Deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who shot woman outside Winter Haven gas station
Jahmari McCray, 18, was arrested Wednesday night in the Gordonville/Bartow in connection with the shooting of an innocent 62-year-old woman outside a Winter Haven convenience store.
McCray faces several charges including attempted murder and carrying a concealed firearm.
He will be booked into the Polk County Jail tonight.