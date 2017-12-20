Man accused of molesting 14-year-old boy in Brandon

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 51-year-old Brandon man is accused of inappropriately touching a minor over 25 times throughout a six-month period.

Jeffery Nelson is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Deputies say Nelson invited a 14-year-old boy to his home on Lake View Village Drive several times between June and December of this year.

The victim told deputies that Nelson would massage him over and under his clothing, and did so about 25 separate times. According to investigators, the massaging consisted of rubbing the victim’s back, buttocks and genitalia area.

On one occasion, deputies say Nelson took off the boy’s clothes, carried him into the shower and used a washcloth to wash his body.

Nelson was taken into custody last week, and admitted to inappropriately touching the boy.

He is being held at the Orient Road Jail.