Man accused of molesting 14-year-old boy in Brandon

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 51-year-old Brandon man is accused of inappropriately touching a minor over 25 times throughout a six-month period.

Jeffery Nelson is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Deputies say Nelson invited a 14-year-old boy to his home on Lake View Village Drive several times between June and December of this year.

The victim told deputies that Nelson would massage him over and under his clothing, and did so about 25 separate times. According to investigators, the massaging consisted of rubbing the victim’s back, buttocks and genitalia area.

On one occasion, deputies say Nelson took off the boy’s clothes, carried him into the shower and used a washcloth to wash his body.

Nelson was taken into custody last week, and admitted to inappropriately touching the boy.

He is being held at the Orient Road Jail.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s