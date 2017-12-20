Jack Latvala resigns under cloud

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Wednesday marked the end of an era in Pinellas County. Longtime icon and politician Senator Jack Latvala (R-Clearwater) has announced he will resign.

His abrupt departure comes less than 24 hours after a retired judge issued a scathing report about the politician’s behavior.

The 33-page report from an independent investigator details claims of groping, shaming women and his alleged attempts to exchange sex for political favors.

People familiar with Latvala’s troubles aren’t sad to see him go. “I think it’s actually a good thing. I think we need fewer men in power who are abusing their position of power to take advantage of the women around them,” said Chelsea Waterson.

“If he’s using his power for other purposes, then we really don’t need him, do we?” asked Josh Croy.

“I never intentionally dishonored my family, my constituents or the Florida Senate,” a defiant Latvala wrote in his letter of resignation. “The charges in the original complaint are fabrications.”

Latvala also lashed out at the process, writing, “I have had enough.”

His attorney Steve Andrews tells News Channel 8 his client has continued to maintain his innocence. “He vehemently denies and continues to deny the allegations in the complaint,” Andrews said. “We believe our due process rights were violated by all that.”

Andrews denies his client tried to trade sex for help with legislation. “Politics has become an ugly thing in Florida and I hope that it stops,” said Andrews.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently reviewing the bombshell report, which means Latvala could be facing criminal charges.

His resignation is set for January 5.

