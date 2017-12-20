New England city puts bumper cars on ice

PROVIDENCE (WFLA) — An ice skating rink in New England is putting a winter twist on a classic carnival ride.

The rink in Providence, Rhode Island decided to take bumper cars and put them on ice.

Riders sit in a round innertube-shaped car with wheels and bump into other riders. The shape of the car also lets riders spin 360 degrees as they bump their friends.

The rink debuted the cars at a media event on Tuesday. They will be available to the public starting Wednesday.

Providence is only the third city in the nation to put bumper cars on an ice skating rink.