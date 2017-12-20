Hero Sarasota cop saves woman from jumping off tall building

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sgt. Anthony Frangioni does not consider himself a hero, but many others do. He put his life on the line to save another.

On Sunday morning, he was called to a highrise condo at 1771 Ringling Boulevard about a disturbance.

A woman on the 13th floor swung off some Christmas lights and was on the balcony of a 12th-floor condo, preparing to jump.

So Frangioni quickly rushed into the 12th-floor condo.

“As soon as the door opened I stepped in and the female was inside of the residence, looked at me, turned and in a dead sprint went running towards the balcony. So I started running after her going ‘No, no, no! Don’t do it, don’t do it!” said Sgt. Frangioni.

She climbed over the railing and prepared to leap off but Frangioni stopped her.

“I just reached out and I still don’t even know how it happened, but I grabbed her belt,” he said.

“She was squirming, hitting me, doing everything she can to just make that happen,” Sgt. Frangioni added. “I just kept telling her, I’m not letting go of you and I’m not going anywhere.”

A fellow officer, Bryan Lundstrom, came to his aid and grabbed her wrist. The pair of officers held her along the side of the building for nearly 8 minutes.

“Definitely scared for her and a little scared for myself to be honest with you, just looking over that railing. Looking down 120, 130 feet with her trying to say she was going to take us with her was a little nerve-wracking,” said Officer Lundstrom.

“I just held onto that belt and my hands were red and turning purple and I just was not going to let go, I wasn’t going to let go,” said Sgt. Frangioni.

Reinforcements later arrived and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. These officers put their lives on the line to save her, but they don’t see themselves as heroes.

“‘I just did what probably anybody would’ve done,” said Frangioni.