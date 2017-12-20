Gov. Scott calls on Sen. Latvala to resign

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Rick Scott is calling on Senator Jack Latvala to resign following a bombshell report from a Senate special master.

The special master released his report on his investigation into Latvala on Tuesday evening. It concluded there is probable cause to believe Latvala inappropriately touched a former aide. The report also recommended a criminal investigation into whether the Clearwater Republican traded his vote for sexual favors.

Gov. Rick Scott released this statement on Wednesday:

Now that the special master report is complete and probable cause has been found, it is time for Senator Latvala to resign. Resigning is the best thing he can do now for his constituents, colleagues and the state.”

Latvala is also in the race to become Florida’s next governor and has not yet abandoned his campaign.

Another gubernatorial candidate, Republican Adam Putnam, called on Latvala to resign Tuesday night just hours after the report surfaced, saying no person should be subjected to that behavior.

Now that investigation is complete & its findings of probable cause & the referral of the most serious allegations to law enforcement, it is time for Sen. Latvala to resign. No person, in any setting – & certainly not in the state Capitol – should be subjected to this behavior. — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) December 20, 2017

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democratic candidate for governor, also released a statement urging Latvala to resign.

I called on Jack Latvala to resign after his witness intimidation became public, and after today’s deeply disturbing Special Master’s Report finding probable cause, I once again call on him to resign. His conduct is deeply shameful and is keeping women from feeling safe and respected in our Capitol.”