‘Give yourself up’: Deputies continue search for gunman who shot innocent woman in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Winter Haven community is on edge as the search continues for the man deputies say shot an innocent 62-year-old woman outside a convenience store.

Janette Ortega told WFLA she doesn’t want to be the next target.

“This is where I pump gas and now when I come I leave my doors locked, the windows up and I told my daughter go in and get out fast because I don’t think it safe anymore,” Ortega said.

The person who pulled the trigger and shot 62-year-old Melissa Thomas on Dec. 10, 2017, is still on the loose.

Detectives have named 18- year-old Jahmari McCray as the person who gunned down Thomas at the Circle K on Spirit Lake Road in Winter Haven.

“She was doing absolutely nothing, on her way to work,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Thomas told detectives that McCray said something about her purse and then shot her.

“He came from around the front of the car to the driver side door, and she says, ‘Are you robbing me?’ And he shoots her, he takes nothing and runs off,” Sheriff Judd said.

Polk County deputies have searched for McCray, but have not been able to find him.

“We will leave no stone unturned until we have you in jail,” Sheriff Judd said.

McCray is no stranger to the law. At 18, he is already a convicted felon.

“This kid’s got an arrest history back to 12 years old. He’s violent, he’s dangerous,” Sheriff Judd said.

WFLA learned that McCray was on probation, and on Dec. 5, 2017, he cut his ankle monitor off. Five days later he shot Thomas.

The Sheriff vowed to find McCray, and had a warning for family and friends he believes are hiding him.

“If you hide Jahmari McCray, you are going to jail,” Sheriff Judd said.

Sheriff Judd said the public should also be concerned.

“As long as he’s not in custody, he’s capable of shooting again.”

Anyone with information about McCray or the shooting is asked to call (863) 297-1100.

If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, you’re asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.