FSU to use some grand jury ideas after frat pledge death

By Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida State University officials say they will incorporate some of the grand jury’s suggestions into reforming Greek life following the death of a fraternity pledge.

Vice President of Student Affairs Amy Hecht says they will look at possibly penalizing students who do not cooperate in investigations. The grand jury said in its report that it was troubled by the conspiracy and obstructionism surrounding the case.

The Leon County grand jury said in its report Tuesday that it saw enough evidence for criminal charges in the death of 20-year old Andre Coffey last month but that the investigation is incomplete.

Coffey died Nov. 3 of alcohol poisoning after he was found unresponsive after a party the night before.

Three days after Coffey’s death, Florida State suspended its fraternities and sororities.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s