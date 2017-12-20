FSU to use some grand jury ideas after frat pledge death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida State University officials say they will incorporate some of the grand jury’s suggestions into reforming Greek life following the death of a fraternity pledge.

Vice President of Student Affairs Amy Hecht says they will look at possibly penalizing students who do not cooperate in investigations. The grand jury said in its report that it was troubled by the conspiracy and obstructionism surrounding the case.

The Leon County grand jury said in its report Tuesday that it saw enough evidence for criminal charges in the death of 20-year old Andre Coffey last month but that the investigation is incomplete.

Coffey died Nov. 3 of alcohol poisoning after he was found unresponsive after a party the night before.

Three days after Coffey’s death, Florida State suspended its fraternities and sororities.