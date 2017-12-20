Former executive chef makes delicious meals for homeless at Tampa’s Trinity Cafe

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo By Published: Updated:
Chef Benito D'Azzo at the Trinity Cafe.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The holidays are a time when we gather with family, share the table and enjoy holiday feast, but those who are homeless are lucky to even get a meal.

For hundreds of homeless persons in Tampa, the door will be open and they will dine with dignity at the Trinity Cafe in Tampa. They will dine on meals prepared by an executive chef who left a high-powered job for a new job that’s filled with passion.

“When you have someone who comes up crying because you were here, just to thank you for that meal, that’s beyond anything you can get any accolades, any James Beard Award or anything else that’s out there,” said Chef Benito D’Azzo.

D’Azzo was the executive chef at the Straz Center. While he loved serving up gourmet meals to high-end diners, he is especially grateful for the opportunity to feed the homeless with dignity.

Chef Benito creates the same types of dishes for those in need that he once served to dignitaries.  The homeless sit down to a fully set table to dine.

“It’s really incredible, it’s hard to even call it a job.  It’s like the old Confucius saying that if you love what you do, you no longer call it work,” said Chef Benito.

Trinity Cafe is always looking for volunteers to help serve hot meals, especially during the holidays.

Learn more about the Trinity Cafe.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s