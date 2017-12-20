Former executive chef makes delicious meals for homeless at Tampa’s Trinity Cafe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The holidays are a time when we gather with family, share the table and enjoy holiday feast, but those who are homeless are lucky to even get a meal.

For hundreds of homeless persons in Tampa, the door will be open and they will dine with dignity at the Trinity Cafe in Tampa. They will dine on meals prepared by an executive chef who left a high-powered job for a new job that’s filled with passion.

“When you have someone who comes up crying because you were here, just to thank you for that meal, that’s beyond anything you can get any accolades, any James Beard Award or anything else that’s out there,” said Chef Benito D’Azzo.

D’Azzo was the executive chef at the Straz Center. While he loved serving up gourmet meals to high-end diners, he is especially grateful for the opportunity to feed the homeless with dignity.

Chef Benito creates the same types of dishes for those in need that he once served to dignitaries. The homeless sit down to a fully set table to dine.

“It’s really incredible, it’s hard to even call it a job. It’s like the old Confucius saying that if you love what you do, you no longer call it work,” said Chef Benito.

Trinity Cafe is always looking for volunteers to help serve hot meals, especially during the holidays.

Learn more about the Trinity Cafe.

