Former executive chef makes delicious meals for homeless at Tampa’s Trinity Cafe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The holidays are a time when we gather with family, share the table and enjoy holiday feast, but those who are homeless are lucky to even get a meal.
For hundreds of homeless persons in Tampa, the door will be open and they will dine with dignity at the Trinity Cafe in Tampa. They will dine on meals prepared by an executive chef who left a high-powered job for a new job that’s filled with passion.
“When you have someone who comes up crying because you were here, just to thank you for that meal, that’s beyond anything you can get any accolades, any James Beard Award or anything else that’s out there,” said Chef Benito D’Azzo.
D’Azzo was the executive chef at the Straz Center. While he loved serving up gourmet meals to high-end diners, he is especially grateful for the opportunity to feed the homeless with dignity.
Chef Benito creates the same types of dishes for those in need that he once served to dignitaries. The homeless sit down to a fully set table to dine.
“It’s really incredible, it’s hard to even call it a job. It’s like the old Confucius saying that if you love what you do, you no longer call it work,” said Chef Benito.
Trinity Cafe is always looking for volunteers to help serve hot meals, especially during the holidays.
Learn more about the Trinity Cafe.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Woman, 26, gives birth to baby who spent 24 years as frozen embryo
- Winter Haven teacher accused of sending sexually explicit photos to boy, 15
- Father vanishes after dropping off lunch at daughter’s school in Hillsborough
- Pregnant woman killed in Clearwater drive-by shooting, family was in car with her
- Tampa attorney busted with pants down during sex act with Pinellas inmate, sheriff says
- Train was traveling 80 mph in 30 mph zone before derailing, crashing onto interstate
- Dog expert: What makes a dog turn on its owner?