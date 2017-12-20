Florida deputy accused of aiding organized drug ring

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida sheriff’s deputy is accused of assisting the leader of a drug trafficking organization by giving him information on police tactics and advising him on ways to avoid detectives and prosecution.

A 113-page arrest affidavit shows 47-year-old Albury Augustus Burrows was arrested Monday while he was working for the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He faces 10 charges, which include racketeering, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and owning or renting a place for trafficking of drugs.

Bond for the 18-year veteran of the agency was set at $261,000 and records don’t list a lawyer.

The affidavit says the sheriff’s office, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, began looking into the organization in January. Investigators say the group is responsible for importing and distributing large amounts of cocaine and heroin.

