Father who beat 2-month old daughter gets 6 months in jail

(Via WCMH)

OSHKOSH, WI (WCMH)  — A man who pleaded no contest to causing more than 20 broken bones and brain bleeding to his 2-month-old daughter will spend six months in jail.

Richard Root was sentenced to six months in jail and seven years of probation, WGBA reported.

“My daughter means everything to me,” Root said in court. “I’m her father and I’m supposed to be her protector, but I let her down. I let myself down, my family down, my wife down, but most importantly, this little girl.”

He faced a possibility of more than 12 years in prison.

Investigators Root took his 2-month-old daughter to Aurora Hospital on March 3, 2017. Due to her injuries, the child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee by helicopter.

Investigators say the 2-month-old sustained at least 20 broken bones. They say these injuries were in various stages of healing.

The child also had multiple brain bleeds and bruises on her face and head.

