5-year-old Orlando boy fatally shoots himself, father accused of negligence

By Published: Updated:
File photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A 34-year-old Orlando father is accused of negligence after his 5-year-old son pulled a handgun from the glove box and fatally shot himself while left alone in a vehicle.

Jamal Daniel Todman was arrested Monday following an investigation into the October death of Judah Todman.

Records say Todman bonded out of jail. An attorney isn’t listed.

Todman told investigators he left Judah in the car while he picked up his younger son at a day care center.

When he returned, Judah was slumped over with blood on his head and the gun on the floor.

Todman told investigators he usually locked the glove box, where he stored the gun.

He is charged with negligent storage of a firearm and carrying a firearm as a felon.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s