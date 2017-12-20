Dozens impacted by Hurricane Irma in Pinellas still hoping for help before Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of people are still waiting on federal disaster assistance following Hurricane Irma.

What used to be home, sweet, home for Rachel Rivera is now a disaster zone.

“The water comes in when it’s raining. I have to put buckets on the floor,” said Rivera. “My place is a little wild but this here, I had to put a stick under it because it’s falling down.”

Hurricane Irma swept through Mobile Manor on 58th Avenue North in St. Petersburg and damaged several homes back in September, including Rivera’s.

She’s lived there for 20 years.

“I’m living here for so long, suddenly Irma came and destroyed this place,” she said.

Water streams in through the roof to the bedroom, living room and den, making for unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.

Rivera was denied assistance from FEMA in October and appealed her case.

On Monday, she was told by a representative that she was approved for $500, but it’s not enough to cover the quote given to her by a contractor.

“$6,700. A lot of money. I can’t afford that,” she said.

Right now, the 73-year-old is trying to save memories from loved ones.

“It’s a lot of things that are here, are valuable to me. Even little gifts that they gave me,” she said.

Rivera hopes FEMA will take a second look. She’s hoping for a Christmas miracle.

“Holidays are coming, here I am in the air for the holidays. Nothing I can do,” said Rivera.

A FEMA rep tells 8 On Your Side the appeals process takes 90 days. Rivera’s case is still within that time frame and the outcome could be different once officials consider all the paperwork.