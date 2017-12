MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee officials are on the scene of a structure fire and possible fatality in Myakka City.

The fire broke out at a residence on Singletary Road.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire or whether human remains were found inside the home.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

MORE TOP STORIES: