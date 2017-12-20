Country music star Michael Ray arrested on DUI charge in Eustis, police say

WESH Published:

EUSTIS, Fla. —Country music singer Michael Ray was arrested early Wednesday on a driving under the influence charge after he was involved in a minor crash at a McDonald’s in Eustis, police say.

Police said they were called to a crash at the McDonald’s on Bay Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Michael Ray, whose real name is Michael Ray Roach, was waiting in the drive-thru line when his Jeep Wrangler struck the car in front of him, police said.

Investigators said that during the crash investigation they observed indications of possible impairment from Roach.

An arrest report said Roach told investigators his foot slipped off the pedal of his 2012 Jeep. The officer wrote that Ray had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Roach was given a field-sobriety test and arrested, police said.

Police said they found a glass bottle containing cannabis oil while searching him.

His song “Kiss You in the Morning” reached the No. 1 position on Country Airplay, which is a chart published weekly by Billboard magazine.

The singer is from Eustis, according to his Twitter page.

