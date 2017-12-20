Construction crane falls onto Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Crews are working to upright a construction crane that fell onto a road in Orlando.

The construction crane fell Wednesday morning on top of the Division Avenue ramp onto State Road 408, transportation officials said.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said the crane fell while a worker was moving girders.

No injuries were reported, FDOT officials said.

Some power poles in the area were damaged when the crane fell and power in the area was briefly knocked out.

SGL construction is investigating what caused the crane to topple over.

