COLD CASE: Florida authorities find remains of man missing since 2000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida law enforcement officers say they have recovered the body of a man who went missing 17 years ago.

FDLE provided an update on the Jerry Michael Williams cold case on Wednesday. The 31-year-old was reported missing after he went hunting on Lake Seminole along the Florida-Georgia border on Dec. 16, 2000.

The special agent in charge says Williams’ body has been recovered and FDLE knows now “without a doubt” that he was murdered.

“Seventeen years did not hide how Mike Williams died,” agent Mark Perez said. “Our focus has shifted from a missing person case to a homicide investigation.”

FDLE and the state attorney’s office launched an investigation into Williams’ disappearance in 2004.

According to Perez, new information in the case recently led agents to recover a body. DNA analysis later confirmed it was Wiliams.

Investigators are not giving details about the homicide because it is an active case and other leads are being pursued.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (800) 342-0820.

“We will continue to work this case until those responsible for his death are brought to justice,” Perez said.