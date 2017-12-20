8 Americans among 12 killed in Mexico tour bus crash

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) – Mexico officials say 8 Americans, 2 Swedes, 1 Canadian and 1 Mexican resident died when a tour bus flipped over Tuesday in Mexico.

The bus was carrying tourists from cruise ships docked in Mahahual to the Mayan ruins. Twelve people were killed, including a Mexican tour guide.

The U.S. State Department says that it has confirmed “multiple” U.S. citizens died and several were injured in the crash. It said it had staff on the ground assisting victims and loved ones

“We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Quintana Roo state authorities put the number of dead Americans at eight.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed two of its citizens died, and Global Affairs Canada said Wednesday that one of its citizens died and three were injured.

