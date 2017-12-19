Winter Haven teacher accused of sending sexually explicit photos to boy, 15

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Haines City High School teacher is accused of sending sexually-explicit photos to a 15-year-old boy in Texas.

Winter Haven police say the teacher, 27-year-old Robin Dunlap, turned herself in.

Police say Dunlap voluntarily went to the Winter Haven Police Department and told police she sent the nude photos before she learned of the boy’s real age.

She told detectives that the boy had represented himself as a 19-year-old during the conversations the pair had using Xbox One.

The conversations moved to communicating through the texting app Kik. The two also participated in video chats on their cell phones.

The mother of the victim checked her son’s phone and realized what was happening. She then contacted Dunlap through the same phone and informed Dunlap that her son was 15 years-old, not 19.

That’s when Dunlap chose to turn herself in.

However, detectives say Dunlap continued to stay in contact with the boy.

On Oct. 29, Winter Haven Police Department detectives received information from the victim’s father that Dunlap continued to have conversations with the victim through Google Hangouts.

Working with investigators in Texas, Winter Haven detectives received confirmation from the cell phone of the victim that multiple conversations continued after Dunlap was aware of the victim’s age.

Based on the information received that Dunlap continued to have conversations with the victim, detectives met with Dunlap at her home on Dec. 17 and confronted her with information about the ongoing contact with the victim.

Detectives say Dunlap didn’t deny speaking with the boy. She told investigators that she continued to speak to the victim because he is the only person that she can talk to and the only one who understands her.

Dunlap gave investigators consent to look at her phones that she had in her possession and a conversation was found that started on Nov. 26 and continued through Dec. 11. Detectives say the conversation slowly progressed and became extremely vulgar with sexually-explicit language.

Based on the fact that Dunlap knew the age of the victim, yet continued to have sexually explicit conversations with the 15-year-old, Dunlap was taken into custody and booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of Transmitting Material Harmful to Minor and Using 2-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony.

“There is absolutely no excuse for an adult – especially a high school teacher- to continue sexually explicit conversations with a 15 year-old long after his real age is revealed,” said Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird. “The vulnerable age of this victim and the fact that this woman took advantage of him for her own personal needs is inexcusable.”

