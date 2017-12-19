WATCH: Elk take over road in small Colorado town

(WFLA/NBC) – Here in Florida, we have to watch out for gators and turtles crossing the road. In Colorado, drivers have to watch out for much larger critters, elk.

Some drivers in Estes Park, Colorado had to share the road with a herd of elk.

What an amazing sight it was.

Drivers were waiting in traffic when all of the sudden dozens of elk trotted down the street.

The elk weren’t too much of a traffic disruption.

The elk even obeyed traffic laws and made it through the intersection before the light turned red.

Estes Park is in northern Colorado and is the location of the headquarters of for Rocky Mountain National Park.

