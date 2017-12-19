VIDEO: Help name adorable Meerkat pups born at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas came a few weeks early for a meerkat mom, named Cashew when she gave birth to three pups on December 4.

Each was born with its eyes and ears closed and weighed approximately one ounce.

The little ones, whose sexes are unknown at this time, are living behind the scenes with Cashew, father Kirabo and several other adult meerkats.

This group is one of three meerkat “mobs” managed by the Brevard Zoo’s animal care team. This mob may move to a public-facing habitat in January.

Considering the time of year when these little ones were born, the Zoo is hoping to give the babies holiday-themed names.

You can vote for your top picks right here. The group choices are:

Hermey, Rudolph and Bumble Vixen, Comet and Cupid Voldemort, Dancer and Prancer

The Brevard Zoo plans to share the winning group of names on their Facebook page on Friday, Dec. 22.

Meerkats are highly social carnivores native to the deserts of southwest Africa. Their diet includes insects, scorpions, lizards and fruit.

