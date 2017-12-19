Deputies: Venice couple claimed cell phone caused baby’s severe head injuries

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Venice couple is accused of child abuse after deputies say they claimed a 2-month-old child’s severe head injuries were caused by a cell phone.

The investigation began on Dec. 12 when Ashley Finnegan, 29, called 911 stating the baby was accidentally struck in the head with a cell phone by her boyfriend, George Gluschenko Jr., 34.

During interviews, Gluschenko told detectives he was unaware the baby was on the bed when he threw the phone.

Based on the injuries sustained, the baby was transported to All Children’s Hospital and examined by a Child Protection Team doctor.

After undergoing CT scans and surgery, doctors concluded the severe skull fractures and underlying hemorrhages were not consistent with the couples’ story, but were the result of physical abuse.

Detectives say the false information given by Finnegan caused a delay in accurate treatment of the baby’s injuries.

Gluschenko was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Finnegan was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse: Accessory After the Fact and Neglect of a Child with Great Bodily Harm.

Both are being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

Authorities say the baby is still in the hospital undergoing treatment but is very responsive.

