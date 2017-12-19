Toys for Tots website confuses some Pinellas parents, puts toy delivery at risk

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — With Christmas less than a week away, some Pinellas County families who rely on Toys for Tots for presents under the tree may be disappointed this year.

There is confusion among some parents, about the Toys for Tots registration process. Parents who thought they were all set up are finding out they are not.

It’s a busy time at the jam-packed Toys for Tots warehouse. Volunteers are sorting toys, preparing for Friday when parents come by to pick up gifts.

“I’ve dealt with them several times. I’ve never had an issue,” said Heather Wood, of Palm Harbor.

Wood has two children — Jovanni and Jazlyn. She depends on Toys for Tots because she has no income as she studies for a new career.

“Luckily I have some families so they won’t be completely without, but it is sad for me because you like to be able to give to your kids,” said Wood.

Wood is one of several moms who posted about their plight on Facebook, saying she registered but never received the required email containing a barcode allowing her to pick up toys.

Toys for Tots coordinator Ed Zaleski said about 10 percent of those who thought they registered, goofed.

“We started a system where they put their email in and we send them a link to register so we know the email is verified and good. A lot of the people get this response back and they think they’re done,” said Zaleski.

But they’re not done.

“And then a screen pops up and says, please confirm this. Because you don’t know how many people I get that put their child as age “zero” because they don’t change the year from 17 to the proper year,” said Zaleski.

Between Hillsborough and Pinellas County, more than 21,000 kids will receive toys after going through the process properly.

Woods admits she may have messed up but says, “Someone dropped the ball somewhere. I mean, there wouldn’t be so many hundreds of families screaming for help if there wasn’t an issue.”

She suggests Toys for Tots make the registration process very clear on the website.

Zaleski is open to doing just that, saying he doesn’t want any kid to go without.