Teen in car when pregnant sister was shot and killed in Clearwater begging for answers

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old who was in the car with his pregnant sister when she was shot and killed Sunday evening in Clearwater is urging anyone with information about her murder to come forward.

“I really want to find out whoever did this, ’cause my sister was so nice and she was like a mom to me,” said Gerardo Gonzalez Flores.

The teenager said he never thought he’d have to watch his sister, Elizabeth Rosado, die.

“Speechless. Can’t really believe this has happened to my sister,” he said.

Gonzalez Flores was in the back seat when Rosado was shot and killed on Scranton Avenue Sunday night.

He says he remembers Elizabeth’s husband, Javier Rosado, turning onto Scranton Avenue. When they came upon a white four-door sedan sitting in the roadway, they decided to go around.

He says that’s when he heard a loud bang.

“Me and my sister thought it was fireworks really and I covered my ears ’cause it was ringing so loud. And I looked to the side and I see a bullet hole and I see that my sister is still alive. She says, ‘My ears, I can’t hear anything,’” said Gonzalez Flores. “I look up and I see blood everywhere and my sister’s head, you know, she’s dead.”

He said he caught a glimpse of the vehicle before the driver sped off.

“From what I saw when I looked up, I know the brakes are like really high beam lights,” he said.

Rosado died at the scene. She was four months pregnant.

Gonzalez Flores said the nightmare will play over and over until his sister’s killer is brought to justice.

“So innocent. I never thought it’d be her,” he said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for any information, leading to an arrest.

The family has started a Go Fund Me account to help pay for the funeral cost.

https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-liz-rosados-family