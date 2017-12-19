Tampa police officer charged with DUI, placed on administrative leave

By Published:
File: ThinkStock Photos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials with the Tampa Police Department say an officer has been placed on leave after being arrested for DUI.

Officer Amanda Parker was charged with misdemeanor DUI early Sunday morning.

Parker was pulled over along the Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County just before 2 a.m. and was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.

TPD officials say Officer Parker has worked for the department since March 2011. She does not have a disciplinary history.

Officer Parker’s case will now be investigated by the department’s internal affairs unit.

She has been put on paid administrative leave.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s