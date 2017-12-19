Tampa police officer charged with DUI, placed on administrative leave

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials with the Tampa Police Department say an officer has been placed on leave after being arrested for DUI.

Officer Amanda Parker was charged with misdemeanor DUI early Sunday morning.

Parker was pulled over along the Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County just before 2 a.m. and was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.

TPD officials say Officer Parker has worked for the department since March 2011. She does not have a disciplinary history.

Officer Parker’s case will now be investigated by the department’s internal affairs unit.

She has been put on paid administrative leave.