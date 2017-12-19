Tampa Bay area under Dense Fog Advisory

Thick fog created dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 75 Tuesday morning.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

Heavy fog is blanketing the area, creating dangerous conditions for drivers.

Drivers are advised to use caution as the fog is very thick on some roads.

Some fog could linger until about 10 a.m., according to Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

It is not known if fog was a factor in a deadly crash on Interstate-75 in Venice on Tuesday morning.

The crash blocked the northbound lanes of I-75 near the Jacaranda exit for much of the morning.

Two vehicles crashed in foggy conditions on US Highway 98 North in Lakeland this morning.

