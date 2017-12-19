Study finds big-headed babies grow up to be more intelligent

(WTEN) – The size of your head as a baby may indicate your intelligence later in life.

Researchers looked at the correlation between genes, IQ and overall health among babies.

According to the study, babies with bigger heads tended to be more intelligent and have better health outcomes.

“The genetic associations between infant head circumference and intracranial volume with educational attainment and verbal-numerical reasoning are important in themselves, as are many other cognitive–mental health and cognitive–physical health associations.”

For the study, researchers studied more than 500,000 participants in the United Kingdom between 2006 and 2010.