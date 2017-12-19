Study: 85 percent of young kids in the U.S. believe in Santa

(WFLA) — Experts say most American children believe that Santa Claus will be coming to their town on Christmas.

Researcher shows the number of kids who believe has stayed the same through four decades of published studies.

With about 85 percent of four and five-year-old American children believing in jolly old Saint Nick.

That number fades as the kids get older, with experts saying reality likely sets in for the children when they turn eight.

One researcher notes that kids’ belief in Santa starts when they’re three and four.

A 2013 study shows that nearly 75 percent of Americans surveyed said they received Christmas Eve visits from Santa when they were kids.

While one in five adults said they were the parent or guardian of a child who still believes in the man in red.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD