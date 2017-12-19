Study: 85 percent of young kids in the U.S. believe in Santa

By Published:

(WFLA) — Experts say most American children believe that Santa Claus will be coming to their town on Christmas.

Researcher shows the number of kids who believe has stayed the same through four decades of published studies.

With about 85 percent of four and five-year-old American children believing in jolly old Saint Nick.

That number fades as the kids get older, with experts saying reality likely sets in for the children when they turn eight.

One researcher notes that kids’ belief in Santa starts when they’re three and four.

A 2013 study shows that nearly 75 percent of Americans surveyed said they received Christmas Eve visits from Santa when they were kids.

While one in five adults said they were the parent or guardian of a child who still believes in the man in red.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s