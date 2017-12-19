Special Election today in Hillsborough for District 58 State Rep.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — – Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is reminding Hillsborough County voters that today is Election Day for the Special General Election, State Representative District 58.

Only registered voters living in House District 58 may vote in this election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Voters must vote in their assigned polling place. The following polling place changes are in effect for this election:

Precinct 355: Unitarian Universalist Church

Precinct 631: Thonotosassa Branch Library

Precincts 657 and 662: St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church

Precinct 753: Bruton Memorial Library

Precinct 763: Faith Temple Assembly of God

Voters who are unsure where to vote are encouraged to visit VoteHillsborough.org or call (813) 744-5900. Only registered voters living in House District 58 are eligible to vote in this election.

Voters should bring a Florida Driver License or other valid, current photo and signature ID to their polling place. A full list of acceptable forms of ID are listed at VoteHillsborough.org. Voters who don’t bring ID may vote a provisional ballot.

VOTE BY MAIL: Due by 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 19 Mail ballots must be in the Supervisor of Elections’ office no later than 7 p.m. today. Voters can track their ballot to see if it’s been received at VoteHillsborough.org.

Voters who still have a mail ballot may drop it off in a secure ballot box at any of the four Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections offices today from

7 a.m to 7 p.m.

Vote By Mail ballots may NOT be turned in at Election Day polling places, but they can be canceled if a voter decides to vote in person instead.

