Shutter sale gives Pinellas family the shudders

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Bobby Baldwin’s plans to put decorative plantation shutters on the doors and windows of his Tarpon Springs home hit a brick wall.

The company he gave his money to, Shutter Masters, Inc., looks like it hit the bricks.

“No communication, no product,” explained Mr. Baldwin.

According to his contract, in August, the Baldwins handed a $3,500 deposit to Shutter Masters and its owner John Guy Murray.

“Supposedly 6 weeks from that point, he was supposed to be back to install our shutters,” added Mr. Baldwin.

But 16 weeks after signing the contract, still no shutters.

“It’s gone on too long, something’s up,” said Mr. Baldwin.

What’s up is, cops arrested John Guy Murray so often during the last two years, it’s a wonder he had time to sell shutters at all.

“Obviously if I had known this prior, I wouldn’t have done business with the man,” explained Mr. Baldwin.

Mr. Murray has been popped in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sumter counties for grand theft, gross fraud, fraudulent use of someone’s personal identification and more.

The Florida Department of Corrections has him on community supervision.

“I didn’t research him personally, I researched the business,” said Mr. Baldwin. “All the reviews were good.”

Better Business Bureau records tie Mr. Murray to other broken shutter companies.

I placed phone calls to him and visited his listed addresses and heard nothing back from him.

Bobby Baldwin worries that, like Shutter Masters, his $3,500 might be gone.

