Protest planned in Tampa after Sen. Rubio decides to support proposed tax bill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A protest is planned Tuesday morning to denounce Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s stance on the proposed tax bill.

Parents and children’s advocates will meet at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa at 10 a.m.

Rubio has gone back and forth about what he’ll do, but recently decided to show his support for the bill when leaders decided to expand the child tax credit.

If families owe no federal income taxes, they could still claim as much as $1,400 of the tax credit.

That’s about $400 more than what the Senate first proposed.

Senator Rubio’s critics have claimed he caved in on his pledge to help working families.

The House and Senate must approve the bill.

It could head to President Donald Trump’s desk this week.

