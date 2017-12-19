Protest planned in Tampa after Sen. Rubio decides to support proposed tax bill

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:
Marco Rubio, AP file photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A protest is planned Tuesday morning to denounce Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s stance on the proposed tax bill.

Parents and children’s advocates will meet at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa at 10 a.m.

Rubio has gone back and forth about what he’ll do, but recently decided to show his support for the bill when leaders decided to expand the child tax credit.

If families owe no federal income taxes, they could still claim as much as $1,400 of the tax credit.

That’s about $400 more than what the Senate first proposed.

Senator Rubio’s critics have claimed he caved in on his pledge to help working families.

The House and Senate must approve the bill.

It could head to President Donald Trump’s desk this week.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s