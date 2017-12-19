Person of interest in custody in Dade City hit-and-run that injured officer

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The person of interest in a hit-and-run that injured a Dade City police officer is now in custody.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Devyne Fields, 19, was taken into custody in Leon County.
Officer Kevin Burns, 38, was intentionally struck as he approached a 4-door Nissan Altima that was stopped in the road in the 14000 block of State Street the evening of Saturday, Dec. 2.
Officer Burns was transported by Bayflight to Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson. Burns, who is a father of five, suffered road rash to his cheeks and nose.
Prior to being hit, Burns called for backup, saying the vehicle’s occupant may be involved in a drug transaction.
Police video revealed the suspect’s vehicle was owned by the Hertz Corporation and was reported stolen on Nov. 6.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office later named Devyne Fields a person of interest in the case.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Woman, 26, gives birth to baby who spent 24 years as frozen embryo
- Winter Haven teacher accused of sending sexually explicit photos to boy, 15
- Father vanishes after dropping off lunch at daughter’s school in Hillsborough
- Pregnant woman killed in Clearwater drive-by shooting, family was in car with her
- Tampa attorney busted with pants down during sex act with Pinellas inmate, sheriff says
- Train was traveling 80 mph in 30 mph zone before derailing, crashing onto interstate
- Dog expert: What makes a dog turn on its owner?