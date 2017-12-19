Person of interest in custody in Dade City hit-and-run that injured officer

By Published: Updated:
Devyne Fields, 19, was taken into custody in Leon County.
Dade City Police Department Officer Kevin Burns, 38, was intentionally struck on Dec. 2.

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The person of interest in a hit-and-run that injured a Dade City police officer is now in custody.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Devyne Fields, 19, was taken into custody in Leon County.

Officer Kevin Burns, 38, was intentionally struck as he approached a 4-door Nissan Altima that was stopped in the road in the 14000 block of State Street the evening of Saturday, Dec. 2.

Officer Burns was transported by Bayflight to Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson. Burns, who is a father of five, suffered road rash to his cheeks and nose.

Prior to being hit, Burns called for backup, saying the vehicle’s occupant may be involved in a drug transaction.

Police video revealed the suspect’s vehicle was owned by the Hertz Corporation and was reported stolen on Nov. 6.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office later named Devyne Fields a person of interest in the case.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s