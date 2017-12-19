Mother says her daughter committed suicide over cyber-bullying

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Janette Rodriguez went Christmas shopping this week — this time without her daughter Aliyah. Among the items purchased was an angel for the top of her tree. An angel, she says, just like her daughter.

“I don’t wish that on anybody. She was young, she just turned 20,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says her other daughter came home to find Aliyah had hanged herself in the basement of their apartment — all over something so unnecessary and so avoidable, she says.

“It had to be a horrible death, and they need to do something about Facebook and the bullying. There’s a lot of kids dying over that,” said Rodriguez.

She says Aliyah was the target of bullying by a few girls who would send her nasty messages, calling her derogatory names. Something Aliyah’s friend Amanda Tiffany says she witnessed firsthand.

“The girl constantly picked on her and constantly picked on her and a person can only take so much,” said Tiffany.

Additionally, she says Aliyah told her that nude photos of her were posted to Facebook. As a result, the bullying became relentless.

“People don’t understand how much words affect you, I just wish she had seen what everyone else had seen in her,” said Tiffany.

“I already miss her. I don’t know how to deal with this or cope with this, but the bullying needs to stop,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez — like so many parents of children who have committed suicide — is left feeling guilty, and wondering what more she could have done.

“I just wish she would have come to me or her dad. I wish she would have said something you know?” said Rodriguez.

Rochester police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Aliyah’s death. Aliyah’s mom says she wants justice and wants to spare any other parents from going through what she’s endured.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide — you can always call the national suicide prevention lifeline. The number is 1-800-273-talk — and is available 24-7.