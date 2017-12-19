Manatee Co. task force arrests drug traffickers in extensive investigation

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County carries an infamous distinction. It leads the state in opioid overdose deaths.

In 2015, more than 200 people died from overdoses.

This is a problem that has continued to grow, overwhelming the local morgue and stretching the resources of law enforcement and counseling services.

But law enforcement is not quitting.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., The Manatee County Sheriff’s office will hold a joint new conference with federal and local agencies.

They will announce the results of an extensive investigation of drug traffickers.

News Channel 8 will be there and we plan to find out more information about the people behind this epidemic. Who are they? Where do they get these drugs from? What more can be done to stop this scourge in our communities?

John Rogers will have the latest tonight at 5:30 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s