Manatee Co. task force arrests drug traffickers in extensive investigation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County carries an infamous distinction. It leads the state in opioid overdose deaths.

In 2015, more than 200 people died from overdoses.

This is a problem that has continued to grow, overwhelming the local morgue and stretching the resources of law enforcement and counseling services.

But law enforcement is not quitting.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., The Manatee County Sheriff’s office will hold a joint new conference with federal and local agencies.

They will announce the results of an extensive investigation of drug traffickers.

News Channel 8 will be there and we plan to find out more information about the people behind this epidemic. Who are they? Where do they get these drugs from? What more can be done to stop this scourge in our communities?

John Rogers will have the latest tonight at 5:30 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES: