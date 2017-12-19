How to know if a pet is right for you

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dogs and cats can be popular holiday gift options for animal lovers.

So, to help our viewers make the decision If a pet is right for them, I spent the morning with SPCA Tampa Bay in Largo going over a checklist of things that could help to make you a responsible pet owner. You can see what they told me in the video above.

SPCA also has several suggestions about how to make your home more pet friendly over the holiday season.

Here are a couple of things you’ll want to do:

1) Keep all animals away from tinsel, table food and Christmas tree ornaments because your pets tend to eat everything in sight and Christmas decorations don’t seem to digest well in their system.

2) Keep in mind that during the holidays people will be doing everything to celebrate from shooting guns in the air to shooting off fireworks. This can be a huge time of anxiety for your pets. So the best thing to do is to keep them indoors and if it all possible out of earshot of the fireworks.

3) If you are interested in buying a friend or family member a pet, the best thing to do is give them a gift certificate so they can find a pet they like and bond with it.

RELATED: 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s