How to know if a pet is right for you

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dogs and cats can be popular holiday gift options for animal lovers.

So, to help our viewers make the decision If a pet is right for them, I spent the morning with SPCA Tampa Bay in Largo going over a checklist of things that could help to make you a responsible pet owner. You can see what they told me in the video above.

SPCA also has several suggestions about how to make your home more pet friendly over the holiday season.

Here are a couple of things you’ll want to do:

1) Keep all animals away from tinsel, table food and Christmas tree ornaments because your pets tend to eat everything in sight and Christmas decorations don’t seem to digest well in their system.

2) Keep in mind that during the holidays people will be doing everything to celebrate from shooting guns in the air to shooting off fireworks. This can be a huge time of anxiety for your pets. So the best thing to do is to keep them indoors and if it all possible out of earshot of the fireworks.

3) If you are interested in buying a friend or family member a pet, the best thing to do is give them a gift certificate so they can find a pet they like and bond with it.

