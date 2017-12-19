Holiday travel tips to save you time and money

TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — The holiday season has some traveler’s heads spinning. But, we have some tips to get you through this chaotic time of year.

AAA is forecasting a record-breaking 107.3 million Americans will travel away from home during the year-end holiday period.

With gas prices still relatively low across the county, most folks will be taking the highways on the high congestion days of Dec. 20-21.

The roadside assistance company expects to rescue nearly 1,000,000 motorists stemming from car battery-related issues, lockouts and flat tires. So, make sure you have your emergency kits handy to avoid any issues.

Airports will also be bustling these next few weeks. But if you haven’t bought your airline tickets yet, you’re in luck.

Tons of the “discount” airlines are offering great deals right now including Frontier and Spirit for flights as low as $25 each way.

The trick is to avoid the peak travel days, which are going to be December 23 and the 26 this year.

Experts say traveling on the actual day of the holiday, like Christmas Day, can save you big bucks.

