Father vanishes after dropping off lunch at daughter’s school in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered father.
Investigators say Alexander Passarello was last seen on Dec. 18 by his daughter when he dropped off her lunch at her school.
Passarello, who lives in Land O’ Lakes, made a threat that he might harm himself.
Passarello is 5′ 10″ tall, weighs 220 lbs. and has gray hair and blue eyes.
He drives a gray 2012 Ford F250 Supercab with Florida tag # 3903TZ
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Passarello is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.
