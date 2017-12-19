Hillsborough Co. reports unofficial results of State Rep. District 58 special election

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The unofficial results of a special election in Hillsborough County are in.

On Tuesday, voters headed to the polls to decide who would become the State Representative in District 58.

The district covers Temple Terrace, Mango, Seffner, Thonotosassa, Plant City and parts of Tampa.

With all precincts reported, including early voting and vote by mail, these are the results:

Lawrence McClure (Republican): 7,592 votes, 54.57%

Jose Vazquez (Democrat): 4,715 votes (33.83%)

Ahmad Hussam Saadaldin (Independent): 1,188 (8.52%)

Bryan Zemina (Libertarian): 443 votes (3.18%)

The results do not include provisional and 10-day overseas ballots. Provisional ballots will be reviewed on Dec. 21. Official election results will be certified on Dec. 29.