Hillsborough Co. reports unofficial results of State Rep. District 58 special election

By Published:
Lawrence McClure

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The unofficial results of a special election in Hillsborough County are in.

On Tuesday, voters headed to the polls to decide who would become the State Representative in District 58.

The district covers Temple Terrace, Mango, Seffner, Thonotosassa, Plant City and parts of Tampa.

With all precincts reported, including early voting and vote by mail, these are the results:

  • Lawrence McClure (Republican): 7,592 votes, 54.57%
  • Jose Vazquez (Democrat): 4,715 votes (33.83%)
  • Ahmad Hussam Saadaldin (Independent): 1,188 (8.52%)
  • Bryan Zemina (Libertarian): 443 votes (3.18%)

The results do not include provisional and 10-day overseas ballots. Provisional ballots will be reviewed on Dec. 21. Official election results will be certified on Dec. 29.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s