Former ‘The Voice’ contestant from Hudson releases new single

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “The Voice” has a new winner. Chloe Kohanski from Nashville made her mark in music history Tuesday night on the NBC hit show as the winner of Season 13.

And as many of you know, two very talented singers have represented the Tampa Bay area in recent years. Chris Blue, born in Polk County, was last season’s big winner and Shalyah Fearing, from Hudson, was a runner-up in Season 10.

News Channel 8 caught up with Shalyah to check in on her singing career after “The Voice.”

“I just put out my single called ‘I’ll Get Over You.’ I’d say this single is more about the experience of heartbreak,” she tells News Channel 8.

Shalyah says she’s thrilled with the reaction from her loyal followers from around the world.

“My fans are super happy about it coming out. They said it was worth the wait and that’s the response we wanted and we got it!” she said.

As for her experience on the show?

“It taught me so much about myself and my voice,” she said. “When I was on the show I had school, and I had rehearsals…I had hair and makeup…which is all crammed into that schedule that we all got done at that time.”

Shalyah also shared her words of wisdom for those who didn’t walk away with the title Tuesday night.

“I want you guys to know that you guys are also winners in that doors have opened for you and you have your fans an following and you’re going to do great in the music industry. You’ll be fine.”

You can listen to Shalyah’s new single here:

You can learn more about “The Voice” on NBC’s website.