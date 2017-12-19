Florida woman pinned under table when car crashes into home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a car plowed into a house and seriously injured a central Florida woman while she was eating breakfast.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 67-year-old Karin Gray was trapped under a table in her dining room Tuesday morning when the car crashed through a front wall.

Authorities say rescuers had to pull cabinets from walls and battle a water main break to free Gray, who was hospitalized.

Investigators say the driver, a 61-year-old woman, failed to negotiate a curve. She has minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

