Florida beach-goers encounter large Ocean Sunfish near shore

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – You know how much we love to send Eagle 8 flying over Pinellas and Sarasota county beaches to find sea life; well our photographer hasn’t ever spotted a large Ocean Sunfish.

The close encounter with the Ocean Sunfish happened Monday close to the shore at Hollywood Beach in the Atlantic Ocean.

And the good news is that they don’t bite.

Some thought it was a whale in distress until Fish and Wildlife officials identified it.

With its long dorsal and ventral fins, the Ocean Sunfish is thought to be the heaviest bony fish in the world.

Adults grow to be about 500 to 2,000 pounds.

